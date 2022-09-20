Huon IT promotes Dennis Wong as Damian Huon steps aside

Wong has been with the Kyocera-owned consultancy for almost 20 years.

Dennis Wong (Huon IT) Credit: Huon IT

Kyocera-owned IT consultancy Huon IT has seen a shift in leadership as its founder and namesake Damian Huon steps aside after 33 years.

Huon will remain at the Sydney-headquartered company in a consultancy role as long-serving technical talent Dennis Wong takes over leadership.

According to Huon IT, which also has an office in Melbourne, the transition will allow [Damian] Huon to take out some “well-earned time to focus on family and other ventures”.

Wong first joined Huon IT in 2003 and has served as technical director, project manager and solution architect during his 19 years at the company. He most recently held the role of CTO.

“Together with the team, we will continue to deliver the exceptional services that our customers are accustomed to and be part of their growth journey,” Huon said.

“Dennis brings extensive industry experience in the technology services sector having started at Huon IT in the 1999. He has demonstrated that he possesses the skills, knowledge, aptitude and capability to lead the Executive team to deliver future success to Huon IT’s stakeholders.”

Kyocera Document Solutions acquired Huon IT in 2019 in a bid to expand its services capability in the market.

