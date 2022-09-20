Cevo launches customer cloud app collaboration program

Launches structured program to assist organisations through the process of product development.

James Lewis (Cevo) Credit: Cevo

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced consulting partner Cevo has launched a new program to help customers build their own cloud applications.

Known as Cevo Co-Create, the program assists organisations through the end-to-end process of product development over three distinct phases – define, deliver and operate.

For each phase of the process, Cevo provides an outline of the required team. Customers then have the option of choosing to have these roles filled by Cevo consultants, their internal staff, or a combination of both.

“Increasingly, we are seeing consumers seeking new and more innovative digital services and means to interact with businesses,” commented James Lewis, CEO at Cevo.

“This is accelerating the need for businesses to innovate on existing offerings or create new solutions. Building new applications in the cloud provides a multitude of benefits, including speed, scale, economy and security.

“However, insights from our customers indicated that bringing a new cloud native product to life often required additional knowledge and capabilities organisations didn’t yet have. That’s why we launched Cevo Co-Create.”

The idea behind the program is to help customers that may have an “innovative” product idea, but lack the internal capabilities or capacity to bring it to life.

“Cevo Co-Create also allows our customers to hand over the heavy lifting to a trusted partner, enabling them to focus on delivering value for their end users and maximising the opportunity for the upskilling of internal staff,” added Scott Scovell, cloud native capability lead at Cevo.

The launch follows Cevo achieving AWS' DevOps competency, which recognised Cevo’s expertise in automating infrastructure provisioning and management with configuration management tools on AWS.