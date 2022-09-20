Menu
IBM Australia books $190M loss after Kyndryl split

IBM Australia books $190M loss after Kyndryl split

Puts $285.4 million down as a goodwill impairment due to disposing MIS business

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Credit: IBM

IBM Australia has absorbed a $190.5 million net loss into the red following the separation of Kyndryl for the year ending 31 December 2021. 

In its newly released financial report to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, IBM revealed it performed a goodwill impairment assessment of its global technology services arm with the planned spin-off and recognised a goodwill impairment of $285.4 million. 

This impairment loss stemmed from the disposal of the managed infrastructure services (MIS) business to Kyndryl Australia. In 2020, IBM Australia’s net profit sat at $89.7 million in the black.

Kyndryl officially became an independent company in November last year, launching as a mega managed services provider (MSP).

The spin-off involved more than 90,000 employees, US$19 billion in annual revenue and operations in over 60 countries.

In its 2021 financial report, IBM Australia's revenue continuing operations was down from $1.7 billion (restated) to $1.6 billion. Software revenue was down from $590 million in 2020 to $538 million while consulting revenue rose from $531 million to $543 million. Infrastructure revenue was also up from $316.7 million in 2020 to $333.8 million in 2021. 

Profit before tax more than doubled from $34 million in the previous year to $88.9 million in 2021. 

An income tax expense was also charged $22.1 million -- almost double the amount of the previous year, which noted an $11.9 million tax expense. During 2020, IBM Australia also footed a $41 million tax bill. 

The amount of total deferred costs for disposal of the MIS business during the year sat at $56 million. 

The sentiment was slightly different across the ditch, with IBM New Zealand's operations experiencing a large increase in revenue from continuing operations, with sales surging to $172.4 million in 2021 from a restated $124.9 million in 2020.

IBM pointed out the MIS business will no longer benefit from IBM’s brand name which could lead to the potential loss of customers.

In addition, IBM warned customers will no longer benefit from the integrated solutions from both MIS and non-MIS goods or services, which the customers will need to procure both goods and services separately. 

“Therefore, this may result in a loss in value in MIS business on a stand-alone basis as opposed to the business being managed together with other lines of businesses under a single company in IBM,” IBM said in its financial statement.  “Deterioration in economic conditions over the past year in light of the global pandemic, changing client priorities and behaviours and increasing competition also resulted in the loss of value in MIS business.”

The cost of inventories recognised as an expense and included in “cost of services, sales and financing” amounted to $181 million up from $118.7 million in 2020. This included inventories written-down of $2.3 million.

IBM Australia was contacted for comment. 



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags IBM Australia

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 