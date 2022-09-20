CrowdStrike launches service provider program

Jon Fox (CrowdStrike) Credit: ARN

CrowdStrike has launched a new service provider program in an effort to help partners increase their value-added bundles.

Known as the CrowdStrike Powered Service Provider Program (CPSP), the program focuses on the Falcon platform, which enables partners to deliver solutions spanning end point security and extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, identity protection, data protection, managed threat hunting, security and IT operations, threat intelligence and log management.

With the launch of the CPSP, the cyber security vendor will offer partners the chance to reach a new Elite tier, which incentivises CPSP partners with campaigns, capabilities and expanded market opportunities.

The Elite tier is currently open to invite-only partners which include global companies like Deloitte and eSentire.

“We wanted to make sure that service providers got additive value when introducing the CrowdStrike Powered Service Provider program,” said Michael Rogers, vice president, global alliances at CrowdStrike.

Rogers said the company developed the CPSP program in partnership with global system integrators, managed detection and response vendors, managed service providers, managed security service providers and telcos to “ensure we were meeting their needs and empowering them to grow their businesses”.

The CPSP claims to offer partner discounts for specialised package bundles and add-on modules powered by the Falcon platform.

It will also offer volume-based discounts for CPSP package bundles, which enable partners to accelerate their speed to market with industry-leading CrowdStrike products.

In addition, it claims to offer a flexible choice of solutions aligned to a customer’s business needs.

For Elite partners, value-added bundles, new discounts, additional partnership and technical support, enhanced go-to-market support, executive sponsorship and unique CPSP-focused partner campaigns will be on the table.

The announcement comes almost a year after former Sophos Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) channel chief Jon Fox’s appointment as senior channel director for APJ.