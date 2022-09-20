Menu
Versent to deploy Cloudflare under partner designation

Bolstering its capability for supporting multi-cloud IT environments.

Versent is set to deploy Cloudflare for its existing and new customers after earning the designation of strategic partner with the content delivery network vendor.

According to the consultancy outfit, the partnership will bolster its capability to support user experience, mitigating risk and maintaining uninterrupted connectivity  for multi-cloud IT environments.

Additionally, Versent will also be able to deploy Cloudflare’s Magic WAN product, which replaces legacy WAN architectures with Cloudflare’s network.

These solutions complement its existing suite from HashiCorp, which include Terraform Cloud and Terraform Enterprise and provide the ability to provision infrastructure through code.

The consultancy has previously earned specialised sales and technical certifications from Cloudflare for value-added resales, managed security, consulting and professional services.

Tim Hope, CTO at Versent, referred to Cloudflare as a “natural partner”.

“They’re accommodating to our requirements, entrepreneurial, culturally aligned with the business and deliver more value through their ongoing investment in their global network as well as expert technical support and training,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wendy Komadina, head of partnerships and alliances for Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC) at Cloudflare, added that Versent has “a wealth of experience in the IT security sector and a track record of success in supporting a large number of mid-market and enterprise customers in Australia".

Versent’s status as a Cloudflare strategic partner comes weeks after it earned Specialised Partner Status with Hashicorp in late August, being the fourth to do so in the Australia and New Zealand region. 


