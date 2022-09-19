Kirk Jones bids farewell to IT after 30 years

Australian IT industry veteran retires from Secure Agility and turns his eyes towards the motoring industry.

Kirk Jones Credit: IDG

Kirk Jones has announced his retirement from Australia’s IT industry after more than 30 years in channel and vendor-facing roles.

Jones, who has spent the last four years as vendor alliance manager for Secure Agility, hangs up his boots on October 14.

Thereafter, Jones told ARN he intended to continue his work with the NSW Rural Fire Service, which he has been part of for 25 years, as well as working with Goodspanner a 4x4 accessory, tyre and mechanical service centre based in Sydney.

Discussing his career highlights with ARN, Jones said: “I’ve had a really good time. I’ve had more lunches and drinks than I can remember. It’s been a privilege to work with some good people and great colleagues.

“I’ve met an amazing amount of people over the years. There’s too many to name. With David [Abouhaidar, Secure Agility CEO] it’s hard as we have worked together for many years.”

Jones also noted his first experience at the first ever ARN Innovation Awards in 2007 was a particular highlight, likening the event to the Academy Awards.

Jones first began his career in 1993 with CCS / CNI before joining Data#3 as its NSW licensing manager in 1997, spending four years there.

Over the next two decades, he worked for the likes of Software Spectrum (now Insight), Simply Technology, SoftwareONE, AC3, Hemisphere Technologies and Counterparts Technology.

On leaving his current role at Secure Agility, he said: “I’ve been there four years and done everything I needed to do. I’ve got all the vendors in place and everything up and running. It doesn’t need someone day-to-day.”

ARN understands vendor alliances will now be overseen by the rest of the team at Secure Agility.

Speaking about his work with Goodspanner, Jones added: “It came up by chance and wasn’t planned. It’s something I’m interested in and can use some of the skills I’ve picked up along the way. It will be something more like a hobby than a career.”