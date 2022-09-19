Menu
Microsoft .NET 7 enters release candidate phase

Microsoft .NET 7 enters release candidate phase

Performance improvements, multi-platform targeting, cloud-native development headline the Microsoft development platform upgrade due in November.

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

.NET 7, the next generation of Microsoft’s cross-platform, open source developer platform, has reached the release candidate (RC) stage.

.NET 7 emphasizes performance along with capabilities such as .NET MAUI (Multi-platform App UI), cloud-native development, and support for the ARM64 small form factor. 

Regarding performance, .NET 7 is being called the fastest .NET yet, with more than 1,000 performance-impacting improvements, Microsoft officials said in a September 14 blog post. Performance boosts range from loop optimisations to faster start-up time, and also extend to reflection, native AOT (ahead-of-time compilation), and the ARM64 processor platform.

For .NET MAUI, .NET 7 provides a single project to handle multi-targeting across devices and their platforms. MAUI features a UI stack that targets Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, and Tizen to complement the .NET SDK and base class library.

The first .NET 7 RC is downloadable from dotnet.microsoft.com for Windows, Linux, and macOS. It follows seven preview releases. A second RC also is planned, with the  production release due in November.

For cloud-native development realm, .NET 7 brings built-in container support for the .NET SDK. Also highlighted is gRPC JSON transcoding, an extension for ASP.NET that creates RESTful HTTP APIs for gRPC services. gRPC enables high-performance communication between apps, using HTTP/2, streaming, binary serialisation, and message contracts to build real-time services.

.NET 7 RC 1 has been tested with the Visual Studio 17.4 Preview 2 IDE. .NET 7 is not a long-term support release; it will receive free support and patches for 18 months from the release date. .NET leverages technologies ranging from ASP.NET Core framework for building cloud-based web applications to the Blazor client web apps tool to the C# and F# languages.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Microsoftsoftware

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Channel Roadmap

The Channel Roadmap is a bespoke content hub housing strategic priorities from technology vendors for 2022 and beyond, partners can find the guidance on the key technologies and markets to pursue, to help build a blueprint for future success.

Show Comments
 