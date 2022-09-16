Baidam Solutions co-founder Neil Templeman steps down

Will continue to tap into his wealth of experience and collaborate with on ICT digital projects

Neil Templeman (Baidam) Credit: Baidam

Co-founder and national sales director of First Nations ICT company Baidam Solutions, Neil Templeman, is stepping down from the business after four years to focus on family. His final day is 31 October.

Baidam Solutions CEO Phillip Jenkinson said Templeman has been instrumental in building the company to where it is today and has the full support of the team.

“Neil has a wonderful reputation in the market, is an absolute industry veteran who has garnered much respect, and will definitely be missed,” he said. “We fully support his decision for a change of pace, and we’ll continue to tap into his wealth of experience and collaborate with Neil on ICT digital projects in the future.”

Baidam Group CEO Jack Reis said Templeman’s commitment to closing the gap for all First Nations Australians must be acknowledged and thanked.

“Baidam Solutions continues to flourish because of much of the hard work that Neil and others like him have committed to the business,” Reis said.

Preparations are currently underway, Reis said at the Brisbane office for a send-off for Templeman in the coming weeks, reflecting on his contribution as a leader and mentor.

Established in 2018, Baidam Solutions is an Australian owned and operated First Nations information technology business who deliver industry leading network security and application security expertise across a broad range of industries.

In the past year, Baidam has secured several significant deals including projects with Linga Network, Superloop and University of Queensland.