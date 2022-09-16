Menu
FirstWave culls Opmantek brand post-acquisition

Opmantek products will lose their moniker and take on the FirstWave name.

Sasha Karen
Danny Maher (FirstWave Cloud Technology)

Credit: Opmantek

FirstWave Cloud Technology has done away with Opmantek’s branding after acquiring and integrating the network management, automation and IT audit software provider into its business.

Purchased for $62 million, as announced in November last year, Opmantek’s products and services continue to exist but have been rebranded to the FirstWave name as of 15 September.

FirstWave claimed the usage of the one brand aligns to its strategic focus on providing solutions for network discovery, management and cyber security for enterprises, managed service providers (MSP) and telecommunications carriers.

“FirstWave’s strategy centres on the transition from being engineering led to being a sales and marketing led company, built on the strength of our intellectual property,” FirstWave CEO Danny Maher said. 

He also said that the overall business has seen "significant" cost reductions and synergies post-Opmantek acquisition and is looking to leverage a "substantial" pipeline of opportunities across Australia, North America and Latin America.

“In addition to the substantial pipeline growth, we are beginning to unlock the potential of the combined IP through the integration of Opmantek’s IP into our CyberCision platform, enhancing functionality and increasing margins,” Maher added. 

“I look forward to updating the market further as these initiatives start to accelerate our growth.”


Tags OpmantekFirstWave Cloud TechnologyFirstWave

