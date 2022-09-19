SXiQ to merge Microsoft systems for ACU

Bringing together separate systems used by staff and students into one.

John Hanna (SXiQ) Credit: IBM

SXiQ, an IBM company, has been called on by Australian Catholic University (ACU) to merge multiple Microsoft 365 tenancies into one.



Currently split between separate tenancies for its approximately 25,000 staff and over 33,000 students, the merger started in mid-August and is expected to finish in early 2023, with the end result anticipated to streamline communications, improve collaboration for students and staff and simplify IT operational support and scalability.

Meanwhile, its current environment is hindering learning and preventing collaboration between students and teachers, which according to a SXiQ spokesperson can only be avoided by specifically enabling collaboration prior to each lesson. However, this causes additional overheads.

“Our team’s deep understanding of Microsoft’s Teams and Active Directory environments allowed us to architect a migration approach that not only solves the collaboration issues being experienced, but one that acts as an enabler for future digital transformation,” said John Hanna, CEO at SXiQ.



“This program of work will enable ACU to collaborate, innovate and embrace regular platform and capability changes regularly, securely and at speed across their entire user group.”

The migration process began earlier this year, with SXiQ completing data collection and discovery activities to understand the necessary accounts and data volumes.

ACU CIO and director of IT Niranjan Prabhu said that the migration will play a “a critical role in fulfilling our strategic goals for the university, setting us up to continue to improve and enhance the student and staff user experience.”

The decision to choose the digital transformation services company for the project came down to a myriad of reasons, including its previous knowledge of ACU’s environment, its previous migration and modernisation experience and its expertise with Microsoft solutions.

“Ultimately, our digital transformation strategy is about supporting ACU students and all our staff by making smart decisions about technology deployment we are enabling continuous innovation and creating an agile, optimised way of learning and work,” Prabhu added.

This is the latest example of SXiQ being brought in to support a tech migration, with it being onboarded to migrate beverage company Lion Dairy and Drinks business over to new owners Bega Cheese, which was announced last month.