SnapLogic taps Salesforce’s Uma Dubey to lead APAC channel

Takes on role of head of channel and alliances for APAC.

Application and data integration technology developer SnapLogic has appointed Uma Dubey as its head of channel and alliances for Asia Pacific (APAC).

Based in Melbourne, Dubey was previously regional channel and alliance director at Salesforce, where he oversaw the Mulesoft brand.

Before joining Salesforce in 2018, Dubey worked at Microsoft Australia and has previously held roles at SAP and Cisco in the Middle East.

“This is an exciting time for SnapLogic,” he said. “I’m delighted to be at the forefront, helping to strengthen our commitment to deliver timely, cloud-based integration services to the growing market here in the APAC region through our thriving ecosystem of partners.”

SnapLogic, which entered the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) market in 2016, has also hired John Cazanis as an enterprise account executive.

Previously from Mulesoft, Cazanis will be responsible for business development and increasing market share across the APAC region.

“The trend towards remote work and the growing importance of cloud-native integrations already had strong positive momentum, even before the pandemic,” said James Campbell, regional manager A/NZ at SnapLogic.

“Now, they’ve just accelerated. This has put intelligent integration at the forefront because businesses everywhere realise the importance of having a simple, easy-to-use, cloud-native integration platform to help them prepare and respond to rapid changes.”