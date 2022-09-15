Menu
SnapLogic taps Salesforce’s Uma Dubey to lead APAC channel

SnapLogic taps Salesforce’s Uma Dubey to lead APAC channel

Takes on role of head of channel and alliances for APAC.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Uma Dubey (SnapLogic)

Uma Dubey (SnapLogic)

Credit: SnapLogic

Application and data integration technology developer SnapLogic has appointed Uma Dubey as its head of channel and alliances for Asia Pacific (APAC). 

Based in Melbourne, Dubey was previously regional channel and alliance director at Salesforce, where he oversaw the Mulesoft brand.

Before joining Salesforce in 2018, Dubey worked at Microsoft Australia and has previously held roles at SAP and Cisco in the Middle East. 

“This is an exciting time for SnapLogic,” he said. “I’m delighted to be at the forefront, helping to strengthen our commitment to deliver timely, cloud-based integration services to the growing market here in the APAC region through our thriving ecosystem of partners.” 

SnapLogic, which entered the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) market in 2016, has also hired John Cazanis as an enterprise account executive. 

Previously from Mulesoft, Cazanis will be responsible for business development and increasing market share across the APAC region.  

“The trend towards remote work and the growing importance of cloud-native integrations already had strong positive momentum, even before the pandemic,” said James Campbell, regional manager A/NZ at SnapLogic. 

“Now, they’ve just accelerated. This has put intelligent integration at the forefront because businesses everywhere realise the importance of having a simple, easy-to-use, cloud-native integration platform to help them prepare and respond to rapid changes.”  


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags salesforceSnapLogicUma Dubey

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 