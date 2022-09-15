Dragos expands A/NZ investment with new hires

Hayley Turner and Ben Sullivan (Dragos) Credit: Supplied

Industrial cyber security outfit Dragos has made new hires as it extends its investment in the Australia and New Zealand market.

Hayley Turner joins as regional director A/NZ while Ben Sullivan has stepped in as the new senior channel manager.

Turner will be responsible for leading Dragos’ growth, strengthening its partner network and accelerating the company’s leadership in providing industrial cyber security to help organisations identify their OT assets, manage vulnerabilities and detect and respond to threats that target industrial control systems.

Sullivan is responsible for driving and expanding Drago’s channel go-to-market program, which is key to the company’s growth strategy and empowering partners to succeed in helping their customers combat cyber threats to critical infrastructure.

“Hayley brings significant experience in security intelligence, industrial security, strategy, sales, and business development to lead our go-to-market efforts in the region,” Dragos CRO Christophe Culine said.

“Like Hayley, Ben has strong credentials in the cyber security industry, with deep expertise in technical strategy and building successful channel programs and understanding the needs of partners."

Culine highlighted that both appointments build on Dragos’s investments in Australia and New Zealand over the past 18 months, as demand for its platform has accelerated. Since then, it has also established its regional headquarters in Melbourne, as well as training facilities and key partnerships.

Prior to joining Dragos, Turner spent more than five years with artificial intelligence cyber defence vendor, Darktrace and also worked in security intelligence with the Australian Federal Government, predominantly on counter-terrorism.

“It’s no surprise that I’m passionate about protecting critical infrastructure and helping industrial organisations get the best technology available to defend the operational networks that underpin their businesses,” Turner said. “I’m eager to build on the strong foundation Dragos has already established in Australia and New Zealand to deliver on our mission to safeguard civilisation.”



Meanwhile, Sullivan has spent the past four years at Nextgen Group, most recently as its technical director and head of cyber security.

In that role, Sullivan led the technical strategy and the delivery of vendor technology across a range of companies and industries. Nextgen is currently searching for a replacement for Sullivan.

Nextgen Group CEO John Walters said Sullivan played a big role in its cyber security growth and wished him all the best in his new role.

Prior to joining Nextgen, Sullivan spent ten years in the military, predominantly in the special forces.

In December 2020, Dragos attracted US$110 million in Series C record funding from a range of investment companies including from former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s investment company, Turnbull & Partners.



