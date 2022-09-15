ARN Innovation Awards 2022: and the winners are....

Celebrated during a black-tie event at ICC Sydney on 15 September that brought together more than 700 members of Australia’s channel community.

ARN is proud to reveal the winners of Innovation Awards in 2022, featuring a leading and diverse line-up of partners, vendors, distributors and individuals across Australia.

Celebrated during a black-tie event at ICC Sydney on 15 September that brought together more than 700 members of Australia’s channel community, this year’s Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of more than 39 winners and a new inductee into the ARN Hall of Fame – Tara Ridley.

The winners were selected from 354 finalists (including 120+ individuals) which made the shortlist from a pool of over 200 organisations and more than 480 nominations, spanning partner, start-up, telco, vendor and distributor businesses.

Aligned to the ARN approach of representing established and emerging technology providers in equal measure, the Innovation Awards program in 2022 stands tall as the leading forum for setting the industry benchmark for ecosystem excellence across Australia.

“This is an impressive line-up of business and individual excellence across the channel and we are proud to recognise and celebrate such achievements,” said Cherry Yumul, Vice President of Channel across Asia Pacific at Foundry.

“The success stories behind these awards are testament to how adept the technology industry is at turning challenges into opportunities and how as a community we come together to do good. Congratulations from ARN.”

In 2022, Innovation Awards honoured the channel across eight categories, spanning Partner Innovation, Tech Innovation, Australia-wide Innovation, Start-up Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation and Hall of Fame.



The ARN shortlist panel consisted of Cherry Yumul (Vice President of Channel), James Henderson (Editorial Director), Julia Talevski (Editor), Shirin Robert (Community Editor) and Claudia Muldrew (Associate Editor) with the aim of providing a foundation upon which a broader range of exceptional companies can be recognised.

In addition to honouring winners, ARN also holds wider responsibility for ensuring as many credible technology providers are endorsed through this unique awards program, aligned to the collective goal of providing a platform upon which the ecosystem can shine across Australia.

Winners were selected by an executive judging panel of business leaders from partner, vendor and distributor organisations.

ARN congratulates all winners, highly commended and finalists and thanks a judging panel comprising many of the industry’s leading influencers.

PARTNER INNOVATION

Partner Innovation recognises customer innovation and excellence across the key market segments of Enterprise, Mid-Market and SMB, in addition to pioneering technology specialists and collaborative providers.

Enterprise:

APCD

Araza

ASI Solutions

BluBiz Solutions

Brennan

Cevo

Data#3

Global Storage

InfoTrust

Insight

Nexion Networks

Highly Commended: ASI Solutions

Winner: Data#3

Data#3's value offering was strong in FY22, with it delivering value to over 5,000 enterprise customers across both private and public sectors extending their business and technology teams, to deliver growth. Data#3 continued to develop and further invest into its customer success expertise, driving sales strategy and performance.

Mid-Market:

Advanced Mobile IT

ASI Solutions

Australian Sentinel

BluBiz Solutions

blueAPACHE

Brennan

Dynamic Aspect

InfoTrust

Macquarie Telecom

Oreta

Somerville

Stax

Tecala Group

TechForce Services

The Missing Link

Winner: blueAPACHE



BlueAPACHE is rapidly capitalising on changing economic conditions and new opportunities by bringing a ‘pay-as-you-grow' model for technology and telecommunications adoption. The IT service provider is committed to delivering solutions with greater automation, lower overall total cost of ownership and improved time to value.

SMB:

A1 Technologies

Cevo

Delta Insights

Dynamic Aspect

eNerds

Evologic

InfoTrust

Otto IT

Powernet IT Solutions

TechForce Services

Highly Commended: InfoTrust

Winner: eNerds

eNerds provides its SMB clients with peace of mind as its primary outcome. It also offers cost containment, systems visibility and business continuity through more than 50 employees. During COVID-19 it helped many SMB businesses work through considerable transformation to cater for hybrid remote or fully remote working requirements.

Think Differently:

Araza

Arq Group

ASI Solutions

Cognizant

Otto IT

Patient Zero

Sekuro

TelcoDataCloud

The Missing Link

Winner: Sekuro

Operating at the intersection of cyber security and digital transformation, Sekuro developed a unique Zero Trust strategy surpassing the claims of individual vendors to address an organisation’s entire cybersecurity posture including people, identities, endpoints, networks, infrastructure, applications, data and analytics. Operating outside of the traditional bounds of cyber security consulting, Sekuro undertakes a holistic approach from advising on compliance to implementation and sourcing the best talent.

Collaboration:

AC3 & Big Village

Balance Internet

Be Nimble IT

DXC Technology & Daisee

Dynamic Aspect

Ever Nimble

Lift Alliance

Optus

Winner: AC3/Big Village

AC3 and Big Village win this award for their collaboration to solve a community problem for an Australian government agency. The engagement model was built on mutual respect and a clear understanding of each partners’ technical expertise. The solution was taken to market as a joint venture, working closely to present a united front when engaging with the complex stakeholder group.

TECH INNOVATION



Tech Innovation recognises partners leveraging established and emerging solutions to enhance customer innovation levels, underpinned by deep levels of expertise and specialist services.

Cloud:

8Squad

Amblique

Arinco

Arq Group

Consegna

DXC Technology

Insight

Linktech

Logicalis

oobe

Oreta

Sourced Group

Stax

Telstra Purple

Versent

Winner: DXC Technology

DXC’s Cloud Right solution framework presents a unique approach to help customers maximise the value from cloud and IT modernisation. This ensures a deep understanding of each customers’ unique strategic, financial, operational, and technical goals enabling the right solution to be deployed at the right time, and on the right platform.

Security:

Cevo

CSO Group

Data#3

Exigo Tech

Fuse Technology

Nueva Solutions

Orro Group

Outcomex

Sekuro

Tecala Group

Winner: Orro Group

Through the strategic acquisitions of eSecure and RIOT Solutions, Orro offers a range of managed security and network design solutions to organisations around the country. Securing more than 150 Australian organisations, services include threat detection and incident response, managed security and asset visibility services. Orro offers a collaborative approach to its security solutions, working with the customer on business needs and concerns to build bespoke solutions.

Digital Transformation:

Atturra

Aware Services

Blue Connections IT

BPC Technology

Clade - A Brennan Company

Ericom

Fujitsu

Insight

Intuit Technologies

Lanrex

Logicalis

Oreta

Outcomex

The Missing Link

Versent

Highly Commended: The Missing Link

Winner: Intuit Technologies

Intuit Technologies wins this award for working in partnership with industry-leading vendors to ensure product knowledge, pricing, and certification levels are current and competitive. With the purpose of understanding customers’ needs to add value and power digital transformation, Intuit Technologies has focused on ensuring customer success, empowering staff and workplace of choice, creating strong partnerships, and prioritising simple and connected operations.

Emerging:

Arq Group

DiUS

Konica Minolta

meldCX

MobileCorp

Tecala Group

Telstra Purple

Winner: Tecala Group

With decades of experience in infrastructure, managed services and cloud, Tecala built a dedicated intelligent business practice featuring senior resources across business analysts, AI/ML practice managers, developers, RPA and data engineers. Its Contract Processing and Review Automation solution uses RPA, AI/ML to assess and review contracts with human-like insights, saving customers precious time in contract management.

Homegrown ISV:

AbilityMap

ActivePort Group

Aqura Technologies

Atlastix

Barhead Solutions

Cyara

iasset.com

Kiandra

meldCX

OrionVM

Highly Commended: Barhead Solutions

Winner: Atlastix

Atlastix wins this award for its creation of a monitoring and observability solution for mission critical enterprise hybrid-cloud applications and infrastructure. Customers using Atlastix’s platform can plan major application upgrades, benchmark competing cloud providers, baseline seasonal load, perform user behavioural analysis, identify poorly performing application elements and more.

