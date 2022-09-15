Menu
Melbourne ISV Devicedesk rebrands to Knead

Melbourne ISV Devicedesk rebrands to Knead

Found the name Devicedesk “no longer fits the conversation" of its growing customer base.

Melbourne-founded independent software vendor Devicedesk has rebranded itself to Knead as it charts a new path of business-to-business (B2B) digital selling and sales fulfilment. 

The company, which provides a single platform that enables the free flow of sales and service orders, will now use the new name, a new logo, website and brand language, aligning with a refreshed vision. 

Founded and originally backed by Anthony Stevens, now of 6click, in 2014, the company now known as Knead claims it handles millions of dollars of revenue each month for companies like Telstra, NTT and Ericom. 

However, as it expands its customer base beyond technology supply, a new name and brand identity was required, said CEO Greg Rudakov. 

“Our new name, Knead, perfectly describes what we do,” he said. “We combine all the key ingredients of a business to create amazing B2B digital selling and sales fulfilment outcomes. 

“We’re a flexible platform which connects existing business systems together to help sell and fulfil more effectively.” 

Rudakov said that the company is now speaking to quarries about automating materials quotations for large infrastructure projects or helping sporting bodies build a catalogue of services to run tournaments. This meant that the name Devicedesk “no longer fits the conversation”. 

The name ‘knead’ was chosen to reflect four key principles: speed, flexibility, control and partnership. 

Speaking to ARN, Rudakov elaborated: “Kneading is combining the raw ingredients that produces something that grows – i.e. the dough to become bread – we integrate business systems to help a company grow.” 


