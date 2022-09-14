Vict govt seeks MSSPs for resiliency program

Looking for up to two partners to offer managed security services through its Cyber Incident Response Service.

The Victorian Government is on the hunt for managed security services providers (MSSPs) to bolster cyber security resilience for the Premier and Cabinet (DPC).

Outlined in a request for quotation, the Department is seeking out up to two partners to provide services through the Cyber Incident Response Service (CIRS), which was formed in 2018 to support government organisations.

Services included are around-the-clock digital forensic and incident response service, threat intelligence, deep and darkweb scanning and training.

There will also be an option of cyber response tools, such as endpoint detection and response (EDR), security incident and event management (SIEM) and network detection and response (NDR) for usage during specific incidents, as well as platforms like threat intelligence platforms and secure file transfer platforms for digital forensics.

The Department is looking for one primary partner, with an estimated 1,250 hours of service per annum, with an optional second partner providing just 100 hours per annum.



The request for quotation specifies that partners will be asked to help via CIRS only, which will then be provided to the required organisations, with funding provided by DPC.



In May, the Victorian government revealed a $400 million digital spending spree from 2022 until 2026, with the bulk of the spending within 2022-23 to go towards the Department of Premier and Cabinet’s digital strategy and transformation, at $115.7 million.