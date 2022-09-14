CMD refreshes Midnight Health's AWS cloud platform

L-R: Andre Morgan, Fabio Carvana and Adam Durbin (CMD Solutions) Credit: CMD Solutions

CMD Solutions has refreshed prescription start-up Midnight Health's Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) cloud platform in an effort to bump up its security posture.

Following a review of Midnight Health’s platform, the Mantel Group-owned AWS partner fixed a number of "security issues" within its existing AWS platform in order to make the start-up compliant with third-party security requirements.

Midnight Health, a platform providing out-of-hours and remote access to doctors and pharmacists for home-delivered prescriptions, sought CMD’s AWS expertise for security enablement and technology optimisation.

“Security is integral to our product offering. By placing an emphasis on security with CMD Solutions at the start of the development, it not only allowed for speed to market, but also has helped produce confidence with healthcare providers, their customers and investors as we expand,” Midnight Health CEO Nic Blair said.

Adam Durbin, Co-CEO at CMD Solutions, added that the platform uplift enables the further development of the Midnight Health platform to “achieve a complete healthcare ecosystem”.

Durbin added that the uplift would allow Midnight Health to leverage mobile applications to deliver digitally-led care plans and health management programs for their direct patients and clinical partners, as well as future international expansion.

“It was great to see the team’s expertise and knowledge in security play such an integral part in the project with Midnight Health, a client who understood exactly what they needed, who worked closely with us to elevate their offering and forecast and solve for future challenges,” he said.

In May, CMD Solutions won AWS Service Partner of the Year and Migration Partner of the Year for Australia. At the end of last year, it also scored the AWS Service Delivery designation for AWS Lambda.