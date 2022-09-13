Atturra appoints new CFO

Takes over from Richard Shaw, who was contracted to help with its IPO and initial listed period.

Herb To (Atturra) Credit: Atturra

Atturra has appointed Herb To as its new chief financial officer in the wake of its $24.5 million initial public offering (IPO).



Starting from 4 October, To takes over the role from Richard Shaw, who will assist with the IPO transition and then exit the company on 31 October.

To has held a number of CFO positions since 2014. He was most recently at TZ Limited, where he has worked since November 2021. Prior to this, he had the title at Digicel, Kantar, WPP Australia and New Zealand and Dentsu Media.

In addition, he has also worked for DXC Technology, Telstra ICT and Optus.

Meanwhile, outgoing Shaw joined Atturra in 2021 on a fixed-term employment contract to help the IT service provider with its IPO, which took place in late December 2021 and its initial period as a listed entity.

In that period, the business saw revenue revenue grow 37 per cent to $134.6 million, while profit after tax rose to $8.08 million for the financial year ending 30 June.

Earning before tax (EBIT) was also up 29 per cent to $12.4 million compared to FY21, even after taking into account employee share offer and IPO costs.

In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Atturra thanked Shaw for his contribution during his time at the business.