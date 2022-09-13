Captivo dials up Avaya Cloud Office for McCarthy Durie Lawyers

‘Office in a pocket’ capabilities allows staff to call, message, meet and video conference within one environment and across physical locations.

Peter Nejaim (Captivo) Credit: Captivo

Avaya partner Captivo has helped Brisbane-based law firm McCarthy Durie Lawyers (MDL) improved staff productivity and customer results following the roll out of Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral.

Founded in 1978, MDL is a law firm with 70 employees that offers a range of legal services spanning conveyancing, property, commercial and litigation via its two Brisbane offices.

MDL CEO Shane McCarthy said its reputation is fueled by its personal approach towards clients and partners. In 2020, however, this came under threat.

“Our team is known for being contactable and able to quickly resolve our clients’ issues, which is critical when it comes to time-sensitive legal settlements,” he said. “However, in 2020 the patchwork of communication systems we had in place was proving unreliable, and we lost around one day per month to the phone system being down.

“Our team would revert to unsophisticated workarounds, but ultimately a lot of calls died or didn’t go anywhere, meaning we lost clients.”

Captivo was brought on board and rolled out the cloud-based Avaya Cloud Office platform, giving staff access to ‘office in a pocket’ capabilities, so they can call, message, meet and video conference within one environment and across physical locations.

The integration was completed during a four month period.

“Relationships between legal professionals and clients are based on trust and reliability, which means the communication channels underpinning these pillars need to work on time, every time,”Captivo Australia director Peter Nejaim said.

“Our work with MDL has allowed the team to quickly remedy the previous gaps, yielding significant improvements in service delivery, and building the foundation for more personalised customer experiences in the future.”

Avaya Asia Pacific team engagement solutions lead, Jeremy Paton added some of the biggest challenges small businesses are facing across Australia is attracting and retaining customers and staff.

“MDL astutely tapped into the fact that this is contingent on understanding and elevating their interactions and experiences with your brand,” he said.

McCarthy added Avaya Cloud Office helps the law firm remain compliant and avoid security concerns pertaining to clients’ personal information, as well as ensuring continuity of service should there be unforeseen disruptions or team members leave the company.

“We’ve seen great adoption of the chat function, and are very comfortable that it’s happening through an approved platform. Employees aren’t tempted to resort to consumer apps like iMessage, WhatsApp and other third-party tools, ensuring sensitive client information remains within a protected environment to prevent any intended or unintended compliance breaches,” he said.

“We’ve also got assurance when it comes to the continuity of services. For example, when an employee who has been using their own device for client communication departs from MDL, there’s a risk they’ll take the clients and sensitive information with them.

“With this contained within the Avaya Cloud Office app, an appropriate fence is put around the information and we can maintain continuity of the client relationship.”