iseek wins 5-year Qld DCaaS contract

Comes as QLD government agencies migrating out of the Edward Street data centre.

Jason Gomersall (Iseek) Credit: Iseek

Brisbane-based iseek has won a contract to supply data centre-as-a-service (DCaaS) to the Queensland government following a competitive tender.

The data centre, cloud and connectivity provider will supply core network DCaaS to the entire state government as it, alongside its agencies, exit from its own data centre in Edward Street, Brisbane.

CITEC, Queensland's primary IT services provider, said it chose iseek due to its track record delivering critical digital infrastructure including data and because it met the Digital Transformation Agency's (DTA) hosting certification framework for whole-of-government within their Tier IV facility.

Iseek sits on the government's Supplier Panel for DCaaS, which runs until April 2023, alongside facility providers Pulse DC and NextDC.

"Our appointment as CITEC’s digital infrastructure platform of choice is testament to iseek’s expertise in providing secure, reliable, and high-quality data centre, cloud and connectivity services,” said iseek CEO Jason Gomersall.

"The Queensland government’s shift to outsourcing its digital infrastructure requirements reflects broader industry trends, driven by increased demand for data storage, greater oversight of data sovereignty and the need for data protection in regions prone to natural disasters."

iseek is a digital infrastructure operator, servicing national enterprise and government customers from its five data centres across Brisbane, Northern Queensland and Sydney.

It has been providing long-term data storage and connectivity services to the Queensland government for more than 10 years. According to iseek, the new contract extends its relationship with the government for another five years.

A year ago, it also secured a partnership with Canberra’s Vault Cloud to provide cloud services with ‘protected’ security clearance.

The provider claimed this will be the first locally hosted cloud in Queensland with the highest clearance to host sensitive data.