Vocus kicks off connectivity for new Allianz Stadium

Credit: Supplied

Vocus has been brought in to supply internet connectivity for Sydney's new $828 million Allianz Stadium, providing speeds of up to 5Gbps.

The stadium utilises the telco's 'IP Burst with 95th percentile billing' model, which can boost its 1Gbps connection up to 5Gbps for up to 5 per cent of the time at no additional cost, which Vocus says is a concept from wholesale telco billing.

The additional speed is to be used to provide what Vocus claims is "an immersive digital experience" through a Wi-Fi 6 network of 800 meshed wireless access points.

Allianz Stadium is also connected into a broader network of stadiums under the Venues NSW umbrella, which is also powered by Vocus carrier-grade fibre, to share bandwidth and offer multi-fibre redundancy.

“With Vocus, we’ve got two fibre links going into each stadium, running out in different directions, through separate conduits," said Tim Blight, head of technology at Venues NSW.

"It really gives us confidence in the service, no matter what might happen – even if a backhoe digs up one fibre path kilometres away, the others will stay online, so it won’t affect us.”

The connectivity is expected to be used as part of negotiating stadium deals with sports teams and concert promoters, Blight added.

The same Vocus technology had been previously used at the Sydney Cricket Ground and WIN Stadium in Wollongong.

Following the capability to boost its connectivity speed, Allianz Stadium is assessing whether the addition of augmented reality and other high bandwidth initiatives can be provided to customers.

Last year, NEC Australia won a 10-year partnership with Venues NSW, which included the deployment of 1,500 display screens for Allianz Stadium, which was referred to at the time as the Sydney Football Stadium.