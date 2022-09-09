Aussie female tech talent to take on India

Will host six women led start-ups each from Australia and India.

Applications into an international women tech entrepreneur exchange program are set to close this month, giving participants the chance to launch their business on the global stage.



Touted by program co-launcher and start-up accelerator inQ Innovation as “the largest start-up pitch contest in the Indo-Pacific region in 2022”, the CyberTech Women Entrepreneur program will host six women-led start-ups, each from Australia and India, that are focused on cyber security and critical technologies.

According to Deepthi Ravula, CEO of Indian government initiative WE Hub, which also jointly launched the program, mentoring and financial grants will be provided to participants.

“For over a decade, start-ups, especially female entrepreneurs in tech, have expressed the lack of opportunities and financial support to optimally scale-up their businesses globally," she said.

In addition, further soft-landing support will be provided for three months beyond the program, which is open to applications until the end of September.

Irfan Malik, CEO of inQ Innovation Global, added it has been working with the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) since March to create a program that “offers an all-inclusive scale-up ecosystem crucial for women-led tech start-ups, to accelerate and maximise Australia-India partnerships”.

“This exchange program will be integral to building an ongoing bilateral start-up-scale-up exchange initiative to support and enrich the start-up ecosystem for female entrepreneurs in cyberspace and critical technology across the two nations,” he added.

Examples of target areas from submissions thus far include artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, next generation telecommunications, internet of things, synthetic biology, genomics and genetic engineering, low emission alternative fuels, autonomous vehicles, drones, swarming and collaborative robotics and big data.

The program is part of the Australia-India Bilateral Cyber and Critical Technology Partnership (AICCTP) market access and business pathways program for women-led technology businesses in Australia and India, supported by DFAT’s Cyber Affairs team.