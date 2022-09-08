PowerShield amplifies Oceania growth potential

Malcolm Levin (PowerShield) Credit: PowerShield

Western Australia-headquartered power protection vendor PowerShield is on a growth trajectory following a string of hires and an expanded product range.

Remote working, the boom of artificial intelligence, increased reliance on security and the addition of new bespoke PowerShield products has helped sales increase significantly, according to managing director Malcolm Levin.

“PowerShield is in an exciting phase of growth,” Levin said. “PowerShield is focused on becoming a premier power protection company in Oceania. We have the team, including our channel partners, in place to take us there.”

The last twelve months has seen a big change at PowerShield. Internal systems have been reviewed and improved and the company has emerged from a journey of planning with defined goals and expectations.

“To achieve these goals we have focused on building a team that is aligned in our values and has the training and skills to get us there,” he said.

Levin explained the team has expanded, attracting some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and respected UPS specialists in Australia such as its head of engineering Leon Mills, who joined more than a year ago.

Prior to joining PowerShield Mills worked for APC in Perth and Canberra with a wealth of experience in the power protection industry.

Also joining PowerShield is IT veteran Rob Steel, who was appointed in June as channel and projects manager for NSW and ACT.

Steel has over 20 years experience working in the electronics, critical data centre power and cooling and IT industries, having worked with Vertiv, Dell EMC and Eaton.

It will also be expanding its product offering in the next few months with the introduction of a new range of Three-Phase UPS [uninterrupted power supply] solutions (Centurion Pro Series) designed in collaboration with key partners and their intrinsic feedback of what the market wants and needs, Levin said.

He hinted it was also refreshing its partner program and working on its online tools to help provide greater sales support and service.

While there are other -- and larger -- power protection companies servicing the Australian market, Levin said its core strength comes from being an Australian company that is focused on developing products for Oceania conditions.

“Aside from our power protection products that range from Power Boards through to Three Phase UPS systems, we have the infrastructure and advanced local skillset to work directly with businesses on projects to solve their power problems,” he said.

One example Levin pointed to was its custom engineered DC Pilot UPS, where it worked together with Telstra engineers to develop a product to support Telstra’s Satellite Base Band Unit.

“In line with this, we have signed non-disclosure agreements with other companies who have needs for products that currently are not represented in the marketplace,” he said. “We are truly invested in what happens in Oceania, our backyard, and we see an Oceania where everyone has consistent clean power.”

In the months ahead, Levin highlighted, partners can expect to have more direct access to the team with direct access to its internal channels and direct sales and marketing team members.

A customisable training program is being offered to educate partner sales teams with certifications and incentive-based programs.

“Based on our genuine desire to help, this access also includes our technical team as we strive to develop solutions that customers are looking for,” Levin said.

PowerShield distributors include MMT, Leader, Dicker Data's DAS division, Altronics and Central Security Distributors (CSD).

On the product development front, Levin said its technical team was developing high temperature solutions that will allow a UPS to function in extreme environments such as outdoor locations.

“We are also heavily invested in solar research and development, with a PowerShield Solar UPS solution currently undergoing system testing with our engineers,” he said.

“As power and infrastructure environments at the edge continue to push performance boundaries, businesses will continue to restructure their IT environments that depend on consistent, clean power.

“This is particularly important for industrial applications and remote locations. Ensuring partners include adequate power protection and backup for all critical equipment is the best way to add value to any sale.”

Levin advised offering extended warranty protection and including monitoring and maintenance options were also important factors, for not only large installations but in locations that may not have the physical staff to carry out regular maintenance.