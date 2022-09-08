Menu
Bluechip signs up wireless networking vendor Allied Telesis

Will bring vendor’s switches, access points, firewalls and routers to Australia.

L-R: Rod Jarvis (Bluechip Infotech) and Wayne Pertzel (Allied Telesis)

Credit: Supplied

Bluechip Infotech has signed a distribution agreement with Japan-founded wireless networking vendor Allied Telesis for the Australian market. 

The deal will see Bluechip distribute Allied’s full range of switches, access points, firewalls and routers, plus security and management software.  

According to Bluechip, Allied’s products will complement its other hardware offerings in the VoIP and uninterrupted power supply space. 

“Allied Telesis is proud to partner with Bluechip to grow and support the Australian market with premium Japanese designed and built quality enterprise network technology,” said Wayne Pertzel, Australia and New Zealand regional director at Allied Telesis. 

“We believe the partnership is a natural fit and will complement their current service offering and existing partner community. The timing is even more relevant given we own our own supply chain and how many businesses are impacted due to technology availability issues and the flow-on effects of idle engineering resources.” 

Meanwhile, Bluechip senior sales director Rod Jarvis said the deal would underpin the distributor’s commitment to the networking channel. 

“Their feature rich and robust products allow us to provide the best service levels possible,” he added. 

The deal marks the distributor’s first since its acquisition of specialist unified communications distributor MIA Distribution.

Bluechip managing director Johnson Hsiung said the opportunity to expand and accelerate growth was significant as both companies operate in different market segments with minimum vendor and customer overlap. 


Tags BluechipAllied Telesis

