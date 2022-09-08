LogRhythm crowns A/NZ channel cream of the crop for 2022

Credit: 173003728 © Tomert | Dreamstime.com

LogRhythm has crowned its top-performing channel players in Australia and New Zealand for 2022 (A/NZ) at its regional Partner of the Year Awards.

Taking out the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Year was Perth-based Seamless Intelligence, while Melbourne’s IPSec was awarded Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) of the Year.

“Being recognised as the MVP of the year is validation of the hard work and dedication of our team in ensuring we deliver value to our customers through exceptional service,” said Christopher Bolan, managing director for Seamless Intelligence.

Exclusive Networks Australia scored Distributor of the Year for the Australian region, with its A/NZ general manager Lisa Stockwell claiming the business will “go above and beyond to drive both market awareness and sales growth for LogRhythm and look forward our continued success".

Meanwhile, Chillisoft took home the gong for the Distributor of the Year for New Zealand, making its third year in a row to win the award after winning it in 2020 and 2021.

“In recent years, we have focused heavily in rolling out industry leading model channel services across professional services, channel management, pre- and post-sales support and channel marketing and the award reflects the success of this strategy and our commitment to deliver customer value,” added Alex Teh, Chillisoft CEO.

Additionally, Gold Reseller of the Year went to Optus Trustwave and Services Authorised Partner of the Year – Pacific was awarded to CyberRisk.