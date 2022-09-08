Ndevr promotes Tom Devine to CEO

Has been with the consultancy for the last 12 years.

Tom Devine (Ndevr) Credit: Ndevr

IT consultancy Ndevr has promoted longstanding JD Edwards practice manager Tom Devine to the role of CEO.

Credit: Supplied Tom Devine (Ndevr)

After being with the company for the last 12 years, he takes over the role from co-founder Maureen Clifford, who will continue with the business as CFO and board chair.



Prior to his time at Ndevr, Devine worked at Viewlocity Technologies and J D Edwards, among other companies.

“When the other founders and I started this business in 1998, we stated from the outset that we wished to build a practice that genuinely served the JD Edwards community of Australia and New Zealand, providing our customers with the most highly skilled team of consultants in the region and delivering the best possible outcomes,” Clifford said.



Credit: Supplied Maureen Clifford (Ndevr)

“As we’ve expanded our vendor and partner portfolio of technologies, we continue to apply that ethos across the whole business.

“I am confident that the leadership team, appointed to take this business forward, not only bring strong complementary skills to the table, but also agree with the original vision of Ndevr’s founders, ensuring the long-term future success of our business.”

