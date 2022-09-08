IT job ad drop gains momentum amid overall stability

Credit: Photo 26930065 © Grazvydas | Dreamstime.com

IT job advertisements around the country declined during August, falling 4.9 per cent year-on-year.



This is according to job advertising website SEEK’s latest Employee Dashboard report for last month, which is down from the previous reporting period, which was June’s dip of 2.8 per cent.

Breaking down the job ads by state and territory, Queensland recorded the largest decline with 11.9 per cent, followed by Victoria with 5.4 per cent, NSW with 2.1 per cent, South Australia with 2 per cent and Western Australia with 1.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, Tasmania recorded the largest growth of all states and territories during June, rising 6.7 per cent month-on-month.

Following Tasmania was the Northern Territory, which recorded growth of 0.8 per cent, and the ACT with 0.4 per cent.

On a role-by-role basis, developers and programmers are once again the most commonly found on the site, yet fell 7 per cent month-by-month, followed by business and systems analysts, which declined by 2 per cent and engineering and software-related roles, which dropped by 1 per cent.

The ICT industry’s decline in job listings comes as overall job ads for the nation remained relatively stable, falling by 0.6 per cent, shrinking from June’s decline of 2.1 per cent.

In response to the overall dip, Seek Australia and New Zealand managing director Kendra Banks said the overall percentage comes off consecutive record-breaking months, which lasted from January to May.

“Since the record-level peak in May, job ads eased slightly, and have remained relatively steady for the past quarter,” she said. “This stabilisation of the market, while ads are still at very high levels, has allowed for greater candidate activity.

“Applications per job ad rose by 3.5 per cent from the month prior, the greatest increase to be recorded this year, with applications rising in large hiring industries including trades and services, ICT and education and training, among others.”