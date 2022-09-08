inTechnology boosts healthcare unit with James McNeill appointment

Credit: Dreamstime

inTechnology Distribution has appointed former Spok sales director James McNeill to lead its healthcare and critical communications business in Asia Pacific (APAC).

Taking on the role of regional director, McNeill will be tasked with engaging and collaborating with resellers and customers across APAC to help them deliver their communication priorities.

McNeill previously spent more than a decade at healthcare communications specialist vendor Spok, which recently inked an APAC distribution agreement with inTechnology.

According to the distributor, McNeill will now be the driving force behind the re-launch of the Spok partner program to the APAC channel.

Through the partner program, inTechnology and Spok will offer various tools such as business planning, technical support, training, marketing and co-development to support partners in scaling their respective businesses.

“Working in different areas within the health sector allowed me to see that every day there are patients, healthcare professionals and organisations dealing with the same communication issues and challenges," McNeill said. “As well understanding how effective critical communications are within every industry.

“That realisation led me to want to step away from working with individual organisations to solve individual problems and to look at opportunities to create solutions that can help key industry sectors. My role with inTechnology puts me in a position to help more clients and resellers in a more impactful way rather than just one partner or client at a time.”

McNeill added that he hoped to help healthcare systems “run more effectively by creating better communications between the people coming in to receive care and those who are providing that care”.

Mark Winter, CEO of inTechnology Distribution, said McNeill’s appointment was a key part of the company’s strategy to continue to grow its healthcare and clinical communications business in APAC.

“James’s experience and knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in the region,” he added.