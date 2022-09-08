Generation Australia aims to plug data analyst gap with new program

The program provides info about Microsoft Azure and workplace communication and problem-solving capabilities.

Credit: ID 212480714 © Andrey Popov | Dreamstime.com

Education platform provider and non-profit Generation Australia has launched a data analyst program to try and fill a gap across multiple verticals with what it claims is a ‘vital role’.



In the free 13-week program, the aim of the program is to solve a gap in the data analytics space, providing participants with information about Microsoft Azure, as well as developing workplace communication and problem-solving capabilities.

“As a job that wasn’t well recognised a decade ago, Generation Australia identified that a talent pipeline of individuals was required for the future of business analytics,” says Malcolm Kinns, CEO of Generation Australia.

“We’re seeing large and small businesses across a number of different sectors such as finance, retail, healthcare – and even entertainment – demand people with expertise in handling the massive amount of data that businesses have now collected. They need people who know how to look at this data and make insightful recommendations.”

Generation Australia partnered with enterprise data management software vendor Cloudera to create the program, as well as Academy Xi and funding partners Microsoft, Verizon and Macquarie Foundation.

“[Our] mission is to make data and analytics easy and accessible for everyone which is why we’re thrilled to be supporting this new program,” said Renee Dvir, Cloudera's Australia and New Zealand solutions engineering manager.

“Together with Generation Australia, we aim to improve access to digital skills, mentorship and resources that help create sustainable careers for those who may not otherwise have the opportunity, while supporting economic growth opportunities."

“Everyday billions of gigabytes of new data are being produced which is why data analysts are now among the fastest growing professions in the world," she added. "And countries including Australia, are striving to keep pace with this growing volume to harness it fully for better outcomes. This new program is an important step in achieving this.”

Applications are open for the first intake of the program, with classes starting 19 September.

Like the rest of the world, Australian organisations are currently struggling to plug major skills gaps. Indeed, local channel players are facing the war on talent against more-monied vendor peers and their customers.