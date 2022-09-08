Defence expands partnership with archTIS

Daniel Lai (archTIS) Credit: archTIS

The Department of Defence has expanded its ongoing partnership with archTIS, handing it an expansion of its NC Protect.

The new contract, valued at $138,441, will see the Canberra-based IT service provider expand the usage of NC Protect from Defence's Deployed Information Environment into other strategic areas.

Coming with $93,793 of annual recurring licensing, the contract will see archTIS secure Defence's SharePoint on-premises environment of a major sustainment program.

According to the publicly listed company, NC Protect will provide increased access control and file level security of classified and sensitive information to enhance Defence’s control over the “releasability” of content in a multinational, joint exercise environment with allied nations.

The contract term runs until September 2023 with the option for additional years of licensing.

“archTIS continues its journey of becoming the premier provider of data-centric access security controls to the Australian Department of Defence,” said Daniel Lai, archTIS managing director.

“The award provides a new use case for NC Protect within Defence that validates the compelling value the Department sees in the product. We continue to experience strong pipeline growth and opportunity amongst Defence, its coalition partners and suppliers for our unique offerings to secure their collaboration.”

archTIS won a contract with the Department of Defence in September 2020 worth $4.2 million, which at the time was archTIS’ largest to date.

However, in June this year, the company won a $7 million deal with Defence for securing information collaboration across the agency, which trumped the original contract in terms of largest value.

The $7 million deal expanded on the existing deployment of its Kojensi product, a multi-government certified platform for secure access, as well as the agency’s use of NC Protect in the Defence Information Environment (DIE).

In archTIS' latest annual results, the company saw its revenue slightly increase 0.3 per cent to $4.6 million while reporting a net loss after tax of $9.4 million.

The company told shareholders that the ongoing challenges and disruptions caused by COVID-19 initially impacted its operations and growth across global markets.

Despite this, the company delivered year-on-year growth in both licensing and annual recurring revenues, which were both up 126 per cent and 70 per cent, respectively. Gross profit meanwhile grew to $3.2 million.



