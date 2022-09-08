Menu
Visual Studio Code 1.71 brings merge editor improvements

Visual Studio Code 1.71 brings merge editor improvements

A full-fledged Markdown Language Server and expanded codecs support also debut in the latest version of the Microsoft code editor.

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Visual Studio Code 1.71, the latest version of Microsoft’s popular code editor, introduces an easier transition between the text and merge editors, among a host of other improvements. Released September 1, Visual Studio Code 1.71 also is known as the August 2022 release.

Thanks to the merge editor improvements, a file that has a conflict now will automatically show an “Open in Merge Editor” button, enabling a swift transition between the text and merge editors. Also, VS Code no longer modifies the result file when opening it in the merge editor. 

Rather, the conflict markers remain in the file but are hidden in the result view. Check boxes allow you to replace the conflict markers with either side, a combination of both sides, or with the base.

Visual Studio Code can be downloaded for Windows, Linux, and Mac from the project website.

Other new features and improvements in Visual Studio Code 1.71 include news that markdown support has been reimplemented as a full-featured Language Server.

Meanwhile, to expand codecs support, VS Code’s FFmpeg shared library, which previously supported only the FLAC codec, now also supports codecs including Vorbis, H.264, VP8, WAV, MP3, and Ogg. This will allow more audio files to be played from notebooks or via extensions that embed audio and video into web views.

After initiating a rename action on a file, pressing the F2 key will cycle through the file name, entire selection, and file selection to allow more flexible keyboard-only interaction.

In addition, the Code Action control has been overhauled. Instead of a simple menu of Code Actions, a custom control now is in place to make it easier to find a desired Code Action.

Also, all buttons have been updated to have slightly rounded corners to better match the design aesthetic, fish shell integration and Git bash for Windows shell integration are available as experimental manual installs and the terminal now supports smooth scrolling, to animate scrolling for a short time to help see location after scrolling.

Finally, the editor now ships with TypeScript 4.8.2, with improvements for type checking and inference.

Visual Studio Code 1.70, with title bar and Git-related improvements, shipped on August 4.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Microsoftvisual studio

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 