CompNow builds $5M IT stack for CreativeCubes.Co

Worked with Extreme Networks, Sophos, Integriti and Logitech to design and implement IT infrastructure.

Melbourne-headquartered IT service provider CompNow has designed and built the IT and networking infrastructure for co-working space company CreativeCubes.Co. 

Founded in 2016, CreativeCubes.Co has invested more than $5 million in building out a “meticulous and advanced IT infrastructure” across five locations in Melbourne that house 4,000 members. 

CreativeCubes.Co tapped CompNow to design its technology stack, which included scoping, procuring, deploying and maintaining its wired and wireless networks, server infrastructure, CCTV, door access control and AV equipment.  

Working with distributor Extreme Networks, CompNow used the likes of Sophos, Integriti and Logitech to build the infrastructure over a six-year period.  

CompNow is also providing an ongoing management service to assist with day-to-day IT operations, managing the entire network and infrastructure from the cloud as CreativeCubes.Co scaled its business.  

According to CompNow national sales manager Andrew Charles, the main challenge was authenticating CreativeCubes.Co’s members’ devices, particularly those utilising older technology. 

“CreativeCubes.Co’s new IT infrastructure is cloud-managed and highly scalable, ensuring the co-work can deliver a seamless experience to its members and expand into new locations in the future,” he said. 

During the project, CompNow also oversaw the implementation of advanced firewall systems and ensured all members were isolated on their own VLAN to “ensure their intellectual property is secure and protected”. 

CreativeCubes.Co is now expected to expand its reach into Sydney and boasts investors and members from Flight Centre, Atlassian and Catch.com. 


