TCS signs research and skills partnership with University of Sydney

Will carry out joint research and development in technology.

Credit: University of Sydney

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a partnership with the University of Sydney for boosting technology skills and research.

The partnership will explore collaboration in digitisation and technology, educational content for digital-technology disciplines and joint research in technology, particularly in engineering, business and science.

The partnership also includes collaboration between TCS and the University, with a range of opportunities for students: hands-on learning in India and Australia, internships, graduate employment and professional development.

“One of the most urgent and important challenges today is to scale up education and skilling to support the Australian industry’s digital transformation,” said Girish Ramachandran, president of TCS Asia Pacific.

“Our partnership with the University of Sydney further adds to the various initiatives we have launched to help young Australians capture present and future technology opportunities.”

The university’s vice chancellor and president, Professor Mark Scott, said the two parties “share a passion for innovation and a vision for a sustainable future”.

“This partnership will open up opportunities for our students and researchers, allowing them to gain global experience and connections,” he added. “We look forward to exploring new projects and international learning opportunities.”

Earlier this year, TCS announced in April it had wrapped up supermarket chain Woolworths' SAP cloud migration onto Microsoft Azure after nearly two years.