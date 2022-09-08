Health hands archTIS data architectural advice contract

Valued at $430,000 for an initial period of 9 months.

Daniel Lai (archTIS). Credit: archTIS

Information security provider archTIS has scored a contract with the federal Department of Health to provide advice on establishing a data-centric organisation.



Under the nine-month contract, which is valued at $430,000, archTIS is to provide domain expertise for the Department to undergo transformational technology change and take up modern technology architecture.

This includes the use of new and emerging technologies and services, expanding methods and the maintenance of technology governance practices.

The contract may be cancelled upon convenience but may also be extended for an additional 12 months if the Department requires it.

Credit: Supplied Tony Howell (archTIS)

Tony Howell, archTIS chief solutions architect, said of the contract: “archTIS is pleased to receive the award and confidence of the Department of Health.



“We welcome the opportunity to assist the Department in its journey towards a secure data driven future. We continue to expand our footprint across key Australian government agencies who are facing similar data centric challenges with their sensitive and valuable information.”

The contract with the Department comes weeks after the release of its financial results for FY22, which saw revenue slightly increase 0.3 per cent to $4.6 million while reporting a net loss after tax sinking $9.4 million into the red.

The company told shareholders at the time that the ongoing challenges and disruptions caused by COVID-19 initially impacted its operations and growth across global markets.

Despite this, the company delivered year-on-year growth in both licensing and annual recurring revenues, which were both up 126 per cent and 70 per cent, respectively. Gross profit meanwhile grew to $3.2 million.

CEO and managing director Daniel Lai said that FY22 was a year of "important quiet achievements and execution for archTIS".