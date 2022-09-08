Norton incentivises cyber safety for Aussie partners

Mark Gorrie (NortonLifeLock) Credit: Norton

Cyber security vendor Norton has launched its Empower Reseller Program in Australia, incentivising partners to ramp up their cyber safety game.

The consumer-facing brand of NortonLifeLock will now allow Australian resellers and distributors to sign up to the program, allowing them to access rewards for promoting cyber safety.

Partners will also be able to join Norton’s portal, where they can track active subscriptions, manage renewals and access marketing assets.

“We’re excited to work more closely with channel partners across Australia,” said Mark Gorrie, Norton managing director of NortonLifeLock Asia Pacific.

“Through the Norton Empower Reseller Program, we want to help our partners to be as successful as they can be, selling Norton products and services. When our partners succeed, we succeed, and more consumers can access cyber safety.”

According to the Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report, which surveyed around 1,000 Australians, more than a quarter of consumers detected unauthorised access to an online account and a fifth detected malicious software on a computer, Wi-Fi network, smartphone, tablet, smart home or other connected device in 2021.

The program launch comes also a year after NortonLifeLock, formerly known as Symantec, finalised a deal to merge with Czech Republic-headquartered rival Avast in a deal worth up to US$8.6 billion.