CyberCX set on ‘extremely aggressive’ Five Eyes growth strategy

Plans to have more feet on the ground in the UK and the US.

Richard Tomkinson (CyberCX) Credit: Supplied

CyberCX has its eyes set on expanding within the Five Eyes region of countries, with active growth being pursued within the UK and the US.



Speaking to ARN, Richard Tomkinson, executive director of cloud security and solutions at CyberCX, said the cyber security supergroup was taking on an “extremely aggressive” growth strategy in the UK and the US, having more staff based in the two countries.

“For us to kind of get our foot in the door in those markets, we need to have more feet on the ground who have the clearances to work on them,” he said.

“We can do them remotely, of course, but from a foreign country, there'll be a little bit of hesitance there.

“But again, we've got footholds in there, doing things like pentesting, risk and compliance and it's just a natural progression to get the cloud and data solutions in there as well.”

Currently, CyberCX has approximately 40 people in the UK and 20 in the US.

By comparison, Tomkinson said the supergroup already has a strong presence across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), with CyberCX being present across every state in Australia and roughly 250 to 300 employees spread across Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand.

With the increase in headcount, Tomkinson said the business wanted to move towards productising its offerings via the Amazon Web Services (AWS) marketplace, as well as repeat business.

“Professional services packaged under marketplace … [–] that's how we get the margins off,” he said.

“But at the end of the day, a professional services company will scale with the amount of people.”

And as for growing past the Five Eyes nations? Tomkins added that, at the moment, CyberCX is just focusing its expansion efforts to the countries within the intelligence alliance, which includes Australia, New Zealand, the UK and the US.

In June, CyberCX added Adelaide-founded application whitelisting vendor Airlock Digital to its investment network as the latter embarks on global expansion.

Prior to this, it made a dual acquisition of specialist companies Tracer Cloud and Consegna Cloud earlier that month.

Last year, year it also acquired cloud and managed services provider Xello Australia, which counts Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Okta among its vendor partners.