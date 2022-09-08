ConnectWise snaps up Melbourne-based Wise-Sync

Paul MacNeill (Wise-Sync) Credit: Supplied

ConnectWise has acquired Melbourne-based integration payment automation platform Wise-Sync.

The acquisition will pair ConnectWise’s IT solution provider (TSP) software and services platform with payment processing and invoicing automation functionality.

The platform was designed when founder Paul MacNeill saw a need to ease the challenge of automating payment collection and is an integration that allows TSPs to improve cash flow, remove errors and allow businesses to scale.

As a result of the acquisition, MacNeill will join ConnectWise as general manager of payments.

In addition to the integration being available in ConnectWise Manage, both groups also announced that partners using ConnectWise Sell now also have access to Wise-Pay as a payment processor, enabling them to fully automate payment collection as their customer approves a quote.

“The long-time relationship with Wise-Sync as a trusted integration to ConnectWise APIs makes them a natural choice for onboarding more formally into the ConnectWise family,” ConnectWise EVP of growth Chris Timms said.

“We are eager to take our first step into the payments processing space – ConnectWise products to date have not had this functionality. Expanding this part of our portfolio is an exciting move for us and our partners.”

Wise-Pay is an integrated payment processing platform that couples with Wise-Sync for an automated invoice lifecycle.

“As part of ConnectWise, Wise-Sync will be able to leverage ConnectWise’s expertise to further improve our unique ability to bring payment automation experiences to MSPs globally,” MacNeill said.

“Expanding MSPs’ ability to build greater financial efficiency in their business is our top priority. ConnectWise opens doors for us to do so at scale.”

Wise-Sync, which already has deep integration with ConnectWise Manage, and now ConnectWise Sell, will continue to be available for purchase as a standalone product via the ConnectWise Marketplace.