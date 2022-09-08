Sunny Gandhi promoted to director of Lenovo A/NZ channel

Comes seven months after his appointment to head of commercial channel and distribution.

Sunny Gandhi (Lenovo) Credit: Supplied

Lenovo Australia and New Zealand has appointed its head of commercial channel and distribution, Sunny Gandhi, to the role of channel and distribution director.

Gandhi first joined Lenovo as distribution lead in November 2017, then was promoted to head of channels and distribution in 2019, followed by his most recent role this year.

Since January this year, Gandhi has been responsible for rolling out the Lenovo 360 Partner Program, which saw the consolidation of Lenovo’s channel offering into a single global channel framework.

According to the PC vendor, Gandhi’s new role will see him continue to be the “driving force behind the success and transformation of Lenovo’s channel framework” and “empowering partners with the solutions and tools to succeed and grow”.

“It’s been a privilege to lead Lenovo’s local commitment to our new global channel framework, bringing together people, programs and tools into one ecosystem,” Gandhi said.

“This past year has been a truly transformative period for Lenovo’s channel with the rollout of the Lenovo 360 Channel Framework, and I look forward to continuing this journey to empower our channel partners across A/NZ to succeed.”

Lenovo A/NZ managing director Matt Codrington meanwhile described Gandhi as being “instrumental” in leading the transformation of Lenovo’s channel framework over the past four years.

“His dedication to understanding partners and their needs continues to be a driving force behind Lenovo’s channel-first commitment, and the success of our channel partners,” Codrington added.