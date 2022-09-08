Menu
Equate Technologies wins SentinelOne APJ Partner of the Year award

Equate Technologies wins SentinelOne APJ Partner of the Year award

New Zealand’s Advantage meanwhile takes the A/NZ prize.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Joe McPhillips (SentinelOne)

Joe McPhillips (SentinelOne)

Credit: Supplied

Brisbane-based Equate Technologies has been named cyber security vendor SentinelOne's partner of the year for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). 

The detection and response specialist was the “big winner” from the vendor’s three-day Channel Partner Summit in Phuket, Thailand, alongside Kiwi managed security services provider Advantage, which won A/NZ partner of the year. 

Joe McPhillips, SentinelOne’s APJ senior director for channel sales, said the company was “thrilled to see so many partners willing to invest in [its] partnership”. 

“The SentinelOne Partner Awards recognize the impact channel partners play in our business,” he said. “We are a 100 per cent channel-driven business and are committed to investing in our channels. 

“We are absolutely committed to continuing our investment in building and supporting our channel across the APJ region. 

The win comes a year after Equate was acquired by Nexon Asia Pacific, which gave it "the resources and financial backing to extend [its] geographic reach and expand our service offerings to clients”, the former said. 

It is now known as Equate Technologies, a Nexon Asia Pacific company.  


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Equate Technologies

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 