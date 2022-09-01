Menu
Accenture reshuffles A/NZ leadership

Accenture reshuffles A/NZ leadership

Tech lead Scott Hahn promoted to oversee A/NZ strategic operations.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Scott Hahn (Accenture)

Scott Hahn (Accenture)

Credit: Accenture

Accenture has shaken up its Australia and New Zealand leadership by promoting its technology head Scott Hahn to the new role of A/NZ strategic operations lead. 

Hahn, who has been with Accenture for 30 years, was said to have overseen “significant transformation projects” that delivered “the promise of technology and human ingenuity”. 

He was also responsible for a number of Accenture A/NZ’s acquisitions, including the trans-Tasman SAP and cloud solutions technology firm Zag for a reported $45 million.

In his new role, Hahn will be responsible for leading business operations and working with A/NZ market unit leader Peter Burns. 

Our business faces the same challenges as our clients and Scott will focus on driving our own transformation initiatives,” Burns said. 

Accenture’s A/NZ Cloud First business lead, Matt Coates, will now take over Hahn’s role of A/NZ technology lead. 

Matt Coates (Accenture)Credit: Accenture
Matt Coates (Accenture)

“Matt has boldly led Accenture ANZ’s Cloud First business,” Burns said. “He has innovated to spearhead growth, develop our people, and meet intense client demand for cloud migration services. 

“Matt will now lead our Technology practice in ANZ across all areas, including enterprise platform, operational technology, and custom engineering groups. Matt is also a strong advocate for inclusion and diversity and is currently the executive sponsor for the A/NZ gender pillar.” 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags accenture

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 