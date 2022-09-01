Accenture reshuffles A/NZ leadership

Scott Hahn (Accenture) Credit: Accenture

Accenture has shaken up its Australia and New Zealand leadership by promoting its technology head Scott Hahn to the new role of A/NZ strategic operations lead.

Hahn, who has been with Accenture for 30 years, was said to have overseen “significant transformation projects” that delivered “the promise of technology and human ingenuity”.

He was also responsible for a number of Accenture A/NZ’s acquisitions, including the trans-Tasman SAP and cloud solutions technology firm Zag for a reported $45 million.

In his new role, Hahn will be responsible for leading business operations and working with A/NZ market unit leader Peter Burns.

Our business faces the same challenges as our clients and Scott will focus on driving our own transformation initiatives,” Burns said.

Accenture’s A/NZ Cloud First business lead, Matt Coates, will now take over Hahn’s role of A/NZ technology lead.

“Matt has boldly led Accenture ANZ’s Cloud First business,” Burns said. “He has innovated to spearhead growth, develop our people, and meet intense client demand for cloud migration services.

“Matt will now lead our Technology practice in ANZ across all areas, including enterprise platform, operational technology, and custom engineering groups. Matt is also a strong advocate for inclusion and diversity and is currently the executive sponsor for the A/NZ gender pillar.”