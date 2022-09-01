A/NZ's 12 most in-demand tech jobs of the future

Will include both new roles and existing jobs that will rapidly increase in demand in coming years.

Credit: Dreamstime

Blockchain developers, robotics engineers and application security engineers are among the 12 top in-demand future technology jobs in Australia and New Zealand, according to recruitment firm Hays.

The global company claimed that the following 12 job titles account for both new roles and existing jobs that will rapidly increase in demand in coming years.

“In a constantly evolving world of work, IT professionals must keep pace,” said Robert Beckley, regional director at Hays. “If you’re planning your IT career path, maintaining a view of the skills employers will need in the years ahead will help shape your upskilling plan and future-proof your employability.”

According to Hays, these are the 12 most in-demand tech jobs of the immediate future:

1) Blockchain developers: They will be increasingly sought to ensure the security and integrity of data as more businesses adopt blockchain technology.



2) User experience designers: As more businesses undergo digital transformations and develop customer-focused interfaces, UX designers will be in higher demand to create an effective user experience.

3) IoT engineers: As the number of connected devices increases, demand for Internet of Things (IoT) engineers is set to rise.

4) Software engineers: As more organisations use technology to improve their operations and interact with customers, demand will rise for software engineers who can design, develop, test and maintain transformational software.

5) Robotics engineers: Growth in the global robotics market will create mre opportunities for careers in this field, Hays claimed. This will include the development of Cobots (collaborative robots) as investment grows.

6) Cloud engineers: As more organisations use cloud computing, demand will continue to rise for dedicated cloud engineers who can design and implement bespoke solutions.



7) Data scientists: Given the amount of data available to organisations, the demand for data scientists who can analyse and extract in-depth and actionable insights will grow, Hays claimed.

8) Machine learning engineers: The global market for machine learning is expanding rapidly, ensuring strong future job opportunities for this technical skill set.

9) Mobile application developers: Organisations are increasing their investment in mobile applications to gather data from, connect with and sell to consumers, which will spur growing demand for mobile application developers.

10 IAM engineers: Identity and Access Management demand is growing, which will create future demand for IAM engineers to manage users’ identities and access to systems and data.

11) DevSecOps engineers: Development, security and operations (DevSecOps) engineers will be in growing demand by organisations to secure systems from inception.

12) AppSec engineers: To minimise the risk of releasing code with known vulnerabilities, application security (AppSec) engineers will be in high demand in coming years to identify and fix vulnerabilities and secure applications from the start.