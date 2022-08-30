HP Inc names Brad Pulford as new A/NZ MD

Pulford will commence in his new duties from November 1.

HP Inc has named Brad Pulford as the new managing director for Australia and New Zealand following Michael Boyle’s promotion in July.

Pulford will commence in his new duties from November 1 and will be relocating from Johannesburg to Sydney.

He previously led HP Inc’s Africa business since 2020 and will continue to serve in his post until a successor is found.

“Brad is a highly accomplished global executive, with a passion for technology advancement and business transformation,” HP Inc Greater Asia managing director TC Ng said in a statement to ARN.

“Anyone that has worked with Brad knows him as a very effective leader who embodies the HP values and we look forward to welcoming him and his family to the A/NZ business in the coming months.”

After four years as the A/NZ vice president and managing director for HP Inc, Boyle was promoted as HP’s global head of large format go-to-market.

Boyle started with HP in 2015, initially joining as the vice president for Asia Pacific and Japan before leading the A/NZ business.

Prior to joining HP, Boyle worked with Canon and spent more than 13 years with printing services specialist Oce, which was purchased by Canon in 2010.

As part of the new global role, Boyle will be relocating to Barcelona.



