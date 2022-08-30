MSP investment sends Hubify profit $1.9M into the red

FY2022 was a “transformational year” for the telco and IT service provider company.

Victor Tsaccounis (Hubify) Credit: Supplied

Hubify’s profit has plummeted by over 300 per cent, leaving the telecommunications and IT managed services provider (MSP) with a $1.9 million loss for 2022.

The publicly listed company told shareholders that it sustained large additional costs in the financial year ended 30 June 2022 as it builds a new enterprise MSP business.

This sat alongside the additional costs of onboarding news staff, the company said, which saw its loss after tax sink from last year’s profit of $918,913.

This includes staff from its newly acquired managed service provider and telco business Connected Intelligence, which it bought for $3 million in April.

However, Hubify reassured shareholders they expected these costs to normalise, adding that no dividends would be paid this year.

Nevertheless, Hubify saw a strong year on the revenue front, witnessing growth 31 per cent from 2021’s $18.7 million to $24.6 million this year.

The company said it saw “continued growth across all divisions except for mobility, which has faced a challenging environment within the small business area during the period.

“Managed service business continues to grow strongly, with the expansion of Enterprise customer offerings in business IT, cloud services and IT infrastructure, fueling a pipeline of telco voice and data opportunities for the company,” Hubify added.

Meanwhile, earnings fell by 83 per cent from $2 million in 2021 to just $341,507 this financial year as its current liabilities doubled from $3.3 million to $6.6 million

FY2022 also saw Hubify receive $784,026 in COVID-19 government support.

Looking ahead, the company said it expected to see organic growth in key business units as well as additional cross-sell opportunities.

It also expects a return to “more normal operating conditions” in the SMB and enterprise space post-COVID, “thereby alleviating customer on-boarding backlogs as well as further increasing sales and marketing activities”, Hubify added.

Hubify CEO Victor Tsaccounis called FY2022 a “transformational year” the company as it established its MSP division.

“The successful integration of our new highly skilled technical and project management team supports our strategy to be the trusted partner across IT and telco Solutions for Australian businesses,” he said.

“Our investment in systems and product development will see new bundled products launched in Q2 FY23 that will further fulfil the needs of our customers at margins that deliver accretive earnings for the company. Whilst focusing on the development in capability of the organisation to meet strong customer demand, we continue to work through our acquisition pipeline of telco and MSP targets.”

Its bid to build an MSP practice also saw Hubify sign an agreement with Optus worth $4 million in annualised recurring revenue to supply the telco’s Enterprise division's customers with IT services.

Signed in October, included the novation of existing agreements with select customers and leverages its acquisition of IT managed services company ICNE, which it picked up in June 2021.



