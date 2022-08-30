Varonis taps Proofpoint’s Joshua Goodman to drive A/NZ sales

Joshua Goodman (Varonis) Credit: Varonis

Varonis has appointed former Proofpoint account manager Joshua Goodman to lead its sales across Australia and New Zealand.

Goodman will now hold the title of regional sales manager for New South Wales, Queensland, Australian Capital Territory, and New Zealand and will work with end-users across all sectors.

Formerly a strategic account manager at Proofpoint, Goodman has previously held sales and account manager roles at Autotask and UKFast.

“Varonis’ proven approach to putting data first is helping thousands of leading global brands secure their critical information, proactively defend against rapidly evolving threats, and stay compliant in an ever-changing regulatory landscape,” he said.

“Today, data resides on-prem and in the cloud across dozens or even hundreds of SaaS applications, which gives attackers more opportunities to grab sensitive information. To stay secure, companies must gain visibility into their sensitive information and focus on reducing their blast radius ― all the damage attackers can do if they compromise just one user.”

The data security and analytics vendor has recently bolstered its sales leadership in Australia and New Zealand, and also Asia Pacific.

In June, it hired Zane Lockley as its first channel lead for the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) region. Lockley also joined Varonis from Proofpoint where he was its senior manager for cloud and managed service provider (MSP) sales in Asia Pacific.

Last year, it also appointed Scott Leach to lead Asia Pacific and Japan as vice president. Based in Melbourne, Leach was tasked with expanding Varonis’ customer base with the federal government, healthcare, education, finance and utility organisations.