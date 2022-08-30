Telstra honours top partners for 2022

Across enterprise, digital, domain, alliance, excellence and value, state and territory.

David Burns (Telstra) Credit: Supplied

Telstra has revealed the recipients for its 2022 Enterprise Partner Awards with Rubicon 8 named as Telstra Enterprise Partner of the Year.

Telstra Enterprise group executive David Burns said its partner channel was a vital part of its enterprise business.

“The Telstra Partner Awards recognises the important role our partner network plays and is a way to say thank you for supporting our business through sales, service and collaboration,” he said.

Telstra Australia Deal of the Year was awarded to One Solution and Telstra Distributor of the Year went to Aria Technologies.

W3 Digital was Telstra Purple Partner of the Year.

“We congratulate all of our winners and, in particular, Rubicon 8 for taking home Telstra Enterprise Partner of the Year, following up from its Telstra Australia Deal of the Year award in 2021,” Burns said.

“Rubicon 8’s commitment to helping organisations to be their best through the discovery and implementation of the right technology is something to be celebrated.”

The Domain Specialisation Award categories highlight partners that deliver a dynamic, innovative, and positive impact for Telstra customers across five specialty domains. The 2022 winners are:

• Telstra Mobility Partner of the Year – MobileNetwork

• Telstra Data and IP Partner of the Year – Wireless Communications

• Telstra Unified Communications Partner of the Year - Azentro

• Telstra Cloud Partner of the Year – Secure Agility

• Telstra Services Partner of the Year – CDM Australia

Alliance award categories recognise partners that work closely with Telstra’s alliance partners.

The 2022 Microsoft partner winners are:

• Telstra Microsoft Infrastructure Partner of the Year – Azured Consulting

• Telstra Microsoft Modern Workplace Partner of the Year – Digital Armour

“This is fast becoming a world built in the cloud, as organisations across the globe migrate to the cloud to better serve their customers, people and stakeholders, boost innovation and grow productivity,” Microsoft A/NZ chief partner officer Vanessa Sorenson said.

“Without partners like Azured or Digital Armour to help accelerate cloud adoption, this transformation wouldn’t be possible.”

The 2022 Cisco partner winners are:

• Telstra Cisco Infrastructure Partner of the Year - One Step Group

• Telstra Cisco Hybrid Working Partner of the Year - Ericom

“Both are leaders in promoting Telstra and Cisco solutions, with a focus on modernising and creating seamless user experiences to truly help our customers thrive,” Cisco regional sales manager Gerrit Geertsema said.

Excellence and Values Award categories highlight how partners have worked to provide a premium customer experience within the Telstra community. The 2022 winners include:

• Telstra Customer Excellence Award – Connect Tel North

• Telstra Partner Innovation Award – Digital Armour

• Telstra Channel Champion Award – Michael Ennis, Partner Success Specialist in Telstra Enterprise

Each year the Telstra Enterprise Partner State Awards recognise the best partner from each state and territory. This year winners include:

• Telstra NSW and ACT Partner of the Year - Ericom

• Telstra VIC and TAS Partner of the Year - Star21

• Telstra QLD Partner of the Year - Entag

• Telstra WA Partner of the Year - Connectiv

• Telstra SA and NT Partner of the Year – One Solution