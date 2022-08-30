Versent gains HashiCorp Specialised Partner status

Based on its technical enablement skills, experience and proven return on investment

Tim Hope (Versent). Credit: Versent

Consultancy outfit Versent has become the fourth HashiCorp Specialised Partner onboarded in A/NZ.

Versent was appointed as a specialised partner based on its technical enablement skills, experience and proven return on investment in deploying multi-cloud infrastructure in other industry operating environments.

In order to reach this status, Versent was required to achieve CHIP [Certified HashiCorp Implementation Partner] status across multiple products including Terraform for Infrastructure as-Code and Vault for Secrets Management.

HashiCorp Terraform Cloud and Terraform Enterprise solutions provide a consistent approach for teams to compose, collaborate, publish, and reuse infrastructure as code to provision any infrastructure.

The HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) Vault is a cloud security automation product which secures, stores, and tightly controls access to tokens, passwords, certificates, and encryption keys for protecting secrets and other sensitive data while HCP Packer offers a multi-cloud build management product.

“We’ve been very impressed with HashiCorp products, which will now enable us to support customers by reducing operational burdens and maintenance while still allowing them to manage, store and access workloads on the cloud. We’ll be able to offer our customers transitioning into a multi-cloud environment the consistency they require in delivering workloads into multi-cloud,” Versent CTO Tim Hope said.

In addition Versent are one of five partners qualified in A/NZ to deliver the HashiCorp Acceleration Program, which is a prescriptive framework delivered as a consultative professional services engagement to help customers achieve their technical business outcomes with HashiCorp Tools.

“Eighty-six percent of respondents to our 2022 State of Cloud Strategy Survey said that organisations require a centralised organisational group or function such as a cloud platform team to perform a number of critical functions throughout the organisation, making our partnership with system integration partners like Versent critical to joint customer success,” HashiCorp APJ senior director of partners, Rhody Hill said.



