NextDC profit bounces back to $9.1M in black

Continues to benefit from prevailing industry tailwinds driven by the growth in cloud computing.

Craig Scroggie (NextDC) Credit: NextDC

Statutory net profit swung from a $23.6 million loss in the previous year to $9.1 million in the black for NextDC as it closed out the 2022 financial year.

Data centre revenue has jumped 18 per cent to $291 million while earnings before tax (EBITDA) increased 15 per cent to $153 million, with liquidity sitting at $1.9 billion as of 30 June.

“In FY22 NextDC continued to grow its connection-rich customer ecosystem and remains ideally positioned to capture the benefits of prevailing industry tailwinds driven by the growth in cloud computing and accelerated digitisation,” NextDC CEO and managing director Craig Scroggie said.

"In a high-inflation and supply constrained economic environment, the continued performance of NextDC’s national portfolio of data centres reinforces the highly resilient nature of the company’s digital infrastructure assets.”

Total customers for the data centre operator grew seven per cent, from 1,507 a year ago to 1,613, with interconnections increasing by 1,895 to 16,613. This represented 7.7 per cent of recurring revenue.

For the year ahead, NextDC expects data centre services revenue to sit between $340 to $355 million, underlying EBITDA of $190 million to $198 million and capital expenditure in the range of $380 million to $420 million.

“We continue to see digital transformation driving outperformance in our partner and network sectors as they support the enterprise in their shift to hybrid and multi-cloud,” Scroggie added.

During FY22, NextDC launched the availability of Queensland's first local cloud access location via Google Cloudand extended the connection to Melbourne; spent $124 million on Western Sydney data centre site; gained DTA hosting certification; revealed plans to build new data centres in Darwin; bought at 20 per cent stake in AUCloud and launched a sovereign bridge; along with plans to build $100 million Adelaide data centre and a new site on the Sunshine Coast.