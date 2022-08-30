Captivo rips out 'unstable' communications system for Evergreen Shipping Agency

Peter Nejaim (Captivo) Credit: Captivo

Captivo has deployed an “office in a pocket” collaboration system for Evergreen Shipping Agency using Avaya Cloud Office.

The Sydney-based communications specialist implemented the video conferencing, messaging and calling solution, and also trained the shipping giant’s staff on how to use it.

Deployed on RingCentral’s communications and collaboration platform, the Avaya Cloud Office was chosen to enable Evergreen’s staff to work remotely and securely in the two years following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Captivo went through a consultative process with the Evergreen team,” said Peter Nejaim, director of Captivo. “This included assessment of their situation, the challenges they faced in specific use cases, and aspirations of where they wanted communications efficiencies both internally for their workforce, and externally with clients.”

According to Nejaim, Captivo recommended Avaya Cloud Office so Evergreen could move away from a multi-vendor solution, and transition to a unified platform, which includes voice, video, messaging.

“We worked closely with Avaya across implementation, testing, deployment and staff training in a project that took only four weeks,” he added.

When remote work was mandated during the COVID-19 outbreak of 2021, Evergreen looked to overhaul its former, unnamed, platform’s limited capabilities.

“Our previous collaboration system was unstable and would often cut out during calls between customers and employees,” said Sam Read, junior vice president for Evergreen Shipping Agency.

“We needed to ensure customers were getting a superior experience as 90 per cent of our staff transitioned to remote work. The smooth release of cargo depends on effective communication with our documentation and importation departments – as well as high levels of security and compliance on our part.”

According to Read, Evergreen now has a new level of visibility into its operations, providing insights into the company’s customer experience. “

“We now have a treasure trove of advanced insights into the customer experience we’re delivering, which has given us a new ability to address the unique needs of the customer,” Read added. “And this information is helping us make better business decisions - like increasing headcount in departments when required, or introducing staff training in areas the data revealed required improvement.”