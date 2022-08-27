Menu
Eighty20 partners with Optus for cloud services

Provides the telco with a team of Microsoft specialists.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
L-R: John Kelly (Eighty20), Theresa Eyssens (Optus)

Credit: Supplied

Optus has partnered with cloud transformation specialist and Microsoft Gold partner Eighty20 Solutions to offer business-to-business (B2B) customers end-to-end cloud transformation services.

According to Optus, the partnership will provide a team of Microsoft specialists with services that can operate “in a faster, simpler and more collaborative manner”.

For Eighty20, CEO John Kelly said it will open up the “breadth and depth of Optus’ enterprise and business service offerings”.

Kelly added these offerings, combined with Eighty20’s digital transformation expertise, will drive customer outcomes using the Microsoft technology stack.

Optus Enterprise and Business vice president of customer solutions  Theresa Eyssens said partnering with Eighty20 will deliver more transformative projects for enterprise and business customers.

“It’s an exciting time to be working in the cloud space and we look forward to leveraging Eighty20’s Microsoft expertise to help our business customers improve their operations through new and exciting solutions," she said. 

The partnership between the two companies comes months after Eighty20 was acquired by Singaporean IT service provider NCS back in October 2021.

Following the acquisition, Eighty20 continued to run independently under NCS, with all employees continuing in their established roles.


Brand Post

