MacTel profit sinks by a third

David Tudehope (Macquarie Telecom Group) Credit: Macquarie Telecom Group

Macquarie Telecom Group has seen its post-tax profit fall amid a significant uplift in its overall revenue.

The publicly listed company posted $8.5 net profit after tax (NPAT for the year ended 30 June 2022, a fall of 32.4 per cent from 2021’s $12.5 million.

However, its revenue was up by 8.5 per cent from $285 million to $309 million with revenue from data centres seeing the biggest uplift, rising by 28 per cent to $50 million.

The results coincided with MacTel completing the customer billing ramp-up for its IC3 East hyperscale for approximately 10MW of IT Load.

Meanwhile, cloud services and government, MacTel’s biggest business segment, rose by 20 per cent to $157 million.

In its report to investors, MacTel claimed it was now Microsoft’s fastest growing Azure Managed Service Partner and the only Microsoft Partner to hold Azure Expert MSP status.

However, MacTel’s telecommunications business fell by 6 per cent to $127 million, marking a second consecutive decline since 2020. However, MacTel said it was experiencing a strong cross-sell of cloud services solutions into its telco business.

Its results also revealed that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up by 19.7 per cent from $74 million to $88 million.

“Macquarie Telecom Group is a sovereign digital infrastructure business at scale,” said MacTel CEO David Tudehope said.

“We continue to grow because we pair the best technology with the best customer service, and that recipe hasn’t changed since the company was founded in 1992. Macquarie Telecom Group continues to see strong growth in data centres, cloud computing, cyber security and our core telecom business.”

Looking ahead, the company said it saw strong demand for cyber security and hybrid IT in its government and cloud services business.

In its telco business, the focus will now be on improving operational efficiencies and its SDWAN business.