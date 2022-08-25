archTIS grows licensing revenue amid $9.4M net loss

The ongoing challenges and disruptions caused by COVID-19 initially impacted its operations and growth across global markets.

Daniel Lai (archTIS). Credit: archTIS

Publicly listed information security provider archTIS has seen revenue slightly increase 0.3 per cent to $4.6 million while reporting a net loss after tax sinking $9.4 million into the red.

The company told shareholders that the ongoing challenges and disruptions caused by COVID-19 initially impacted its operations and growth across global markets.

Despite this, the company delivered year-on-year growth in both licensing and annual recurring revenues which were both up 126 per cent 70 pre cent respectively. While gross profit grew to $3.2 million.

“While neither of these was as high as hoped due to the COVID-affected slow sales start to the FY, the quality of these earnings in terms of marquee clientele, repeatability and improved margins were particularly pleasing,” archTIS chairman Miles Jakeman said.

During the fourth quarter of FY22, archtis landed its largest contract to date of about $7 million with the Department of Defence.

“This contract provides an important reference for further related sales opportunities, which as archTIS continues to expand, will amplify via the ‘network growth’ effect,” Jakeman said.

CEO and managing director Daniel Lai further added FY22 was a year of ‘important quiet achievements and execution for archTIS.’

This comes as a new version of its SaaS platform Kojensi V2.0 was released adding new features to address global tightening of Defence Export Controls compliance requirements and the launch of the platform in the US in FY23.

Throughout FY22, archTIS acquired assets from Sydney-headquartered security vendor Cipherpoint’s European software division for at least $1.4 million in cash.